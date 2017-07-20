Human remains found near river at Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains that were found near the Mississinewa River in Grant County will be taken to Indianapolis for further study.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche said someone discovered the top of a skull and a jawbone Wednesday evening and took them to authorities Thursday morning. After looking at the items and consulting with an Indianapolis doctor, they determined that they are, in fact, human remains.

Investigators went back to the south side of the river near the 1200 block of Monroe Pike near Marion, but didn’t find anything else.

“We’re hoping to figure out where the remains came from, but with the river being so up and down this season, it might be difficult,” said Butche.