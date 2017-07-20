Kroger finalizes deal to purchase 11 former Marsh locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Kroger Co. has finalized a deal to buy 11 former Marsh locations.

The company also said they have already begun inspecting each building, as deferred maintenance will be one of the first items addressed and will put more than $20 million dollars towards renovating and preparing the buildings for additional features. The renovation process, according to the company, may take between six and eight months.

Kroger purchased the following sites in the deal:

Bloomington, 1825 Kinser Pike

Bloomington, 123 S. Kingston Drive

Brownsburg, 843 E. Main Street

Fishers, 12520 E. 116th Street

Greenwood, 2904 S. Ind. 135

Indianapolis, 227 W. Michigan Street

Indianapolis, 1435 W. 86th Street

Muncie, 1500 W. McGalliard Road

Muncie, 715 S. Tillotson Avenue

Zionsville, 10679 N. Michigan Road

Zionsville, 5 Boone Village

The company says the multi-million-dollar renovation plan includes the locations on West Michigan in Indianapolis, Boone Village in Zionsville, McGalliard Road in Muncie, Kinser Pike in Bloomington, North Michigan Road in Zionsville, Tillotson in Muncie and the Brownsburg location.

Additionally, both locations in Muncie will re-open under Kroger’s Pay Less banner. Kroger says they have not yet determined the futures of the locations at Kingstone Drive and Main Street in Bloomington, South State Road 135 in Greenwood and West 86th Street in Indianapolis.

They have also said they will welcome hundreds of former Marsh employees and are open to interviewing any interested job seeker.