More than 300 Carrier employees to be laid off Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Hundreds of Carrier workers will be out of a job Thursday. This is the first of two deadlines announced back in Feb. 2016 about cuts of more than 600 jobs in Indianapolis.

In a statement from the company Wednesday, they said once again they will be moving some jobs and keeping others in Indianapolis. Thursday will mark the last day for 338 Carrier employees.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump criticized Carrier’s plans to close its Indianapolis facility and eliminate 1,400 jobs. Under pressure from Trump, Carrier announced last Nov. it would keep some operations in Indianapolis, keeping about 800 workers employed.

As part of the agreement, Carrier gets about $7 million in state income tax refunds if it keeps the jobs in Indiana for 10 years. The company released a statement Wednesday that reiterated its decision to keep some factory jobs but move others. The statement also said workers being let go can be reimbursed by Carrier for job training or education costs, including a college degree or technical certification.

The next round of cuts is set for later this year. Another 290 jobs will be eliminated in late Dec., three days before the Christmas holiday.