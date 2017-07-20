Nearly two years later, investigators still looking to solve murder of best friends

Related Coverage IMPD investigating after 2 teen girls shot, killed inside car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Makayla Mitchell and Coriana Johnson’s paths were destined to intersect. Their fathers were good friends, and naturally, the girls formed a bond of their own.

Often the girls were spotted together, they kept up on the latest fashions and took plenty of impromptu photos.

On the evening of October 5, 2015, Coriana just finished her shift at McDonald’s at the Indianapolis International Airport. She then picked up Makayla, the girls then headed to 21st Street and Berwick Avenue, near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to police, the two arrived to meet someone, and after waiting for about 20 minutes, someone ambushed the car and fired multiple shots inside, striking the girls. When officers and medics arrived the girls were pronounced dead on the scene.

Once at the crime scene, detectives realized there were witnesses in the shooting. When police arrived to 21st Street and Berwick Avenue, there were two men who flagged officers down. The two told police they were in the car with Coriana and Makayla when the shots were fired. The two guys say they were in the back seat while the girls sat in the front seat.

Detectives took the men down for questioning and they were later released. Since the shooting, sources within the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the two men have not cooperated with the investigation.

“I thought it would be solved by now, especially if you have two live witnesses,” said Charity Mitchell, Makayla’s mom.

IMPD said the investigation is open and the detective recently spent time going back over the evidence. There are a couple of theories investigators are reviewing regarding who is responsible for the shooting, but the department isn’t ready to released those details.

At one point, there were reports that IMPD made an arrest in Coriana and Makayla’s murders. This week, IMPD confirmed that isn’t true and no on has been charged with the crimes.

Since the deadly shooting, Charity, a mother of four, shared with us how she is able to cope.

“It’s all faith. Any little good you may see from me, any light, it is the light of God,” said Mitchell.

Nearly two years later since the murders, a memorial sits in a grassy area on Berwick Avenue. There is hope that one day, someone can tie the pieces together and arrest a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). Callers may also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).

All information shared via Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is considered anonymous.