On the Aisle: what’s happening on stages around Indy

Check out what’s happening on Indy stages with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez!

“Human Rites”

Phoenix Theatre

July 20 – Aug. 13

phoenixtheatre.org

Songbook Academy Finals

The Palladium

July 22

thecenterpresents.org

“Grease”

Tarkington Theatre

July 27-30

thecenterpresents.org

“A Night at the Barre”

The Palladium

July 27

thecenterpresents.org

“Big Fish”

Footlite Musicals

Through July 23

foolite.org

“Just the Hits: 20 Years of Doo Wop Classics”

Symphony on the Prairie

July 21 & 22

Indianapolissymphony.org

