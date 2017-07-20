Semi catches fire, closes lanes near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A semi caught fire on I-70 near Greenfield early Thursday morning, leading to the closure of lanes.

The truck driver says he first noticed smoke from the trailer between 4:15 and 4:30, near State Road 9, causing backups.

Police say the semi was hauling frozen food and that the driver was able get away from the truck unharmed.

Cleanup is expected to take between four and five hours.

Police say that one of the eastbound lanes is now open, while the other remains closed.

