Shots ring out as family mourns slain woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A time for mourning turned into a crime scene Thursday when police said three people were shot. 24-Hour News 8 learned it happened during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Indianapolis.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Millersville Road near Keystone Avenue as family and friends were heading to Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Police have not released the names and the ages of the three people shot, but said they are all in stable condition at last check.

Police are still investigating to see what led to the shooting.

“This is something that will not be tolerated anywhere in the city. We have multiple people shot, definitely raises concerns that we are not going to let this slide by, in any case, so they expect swift justice on this,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, IMPD.

Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 it was a terrifying and scary scene when someone started shooting during the funeral procession for 28-year-old Jasmine Moore. She was shot and killed July 9 on the city’s west side.

“How dare you? How dare you not respect this family? Can you please just let them grieve? Respect them, just respect their privacy,” said Jordan Easton, a friend of Jasmine Moore. “How could you do something like at this girl’s home-going.”

Easton said she was part of the funeral procession.

“We were pulling up to lay Jasmine to rest. I was one of the third cars behind the funeral line, and as I got out to record Jasmine going by her carriage, I just look back, and I just heard, it sounded like, assault rifles,” she described.

She said she immediately dropped to the ground. She said her car was hit at least three times.

“Another person’s life could have been taken today,” she said. “We couldn’t even lay a wonderful beautiful soul to sleep because of the ignorance that keeps transpiring in the city.”

Moore’s grandfather was also part of the procession.

“Who started the shooting? How many people involved in the shooting?” he said. “I don’t know because it was behind me.”

Police said it all started when they received multiple calls for shots fired. The crime scene spans within a block with at least 10 markers for evidence.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to the hospital. Two additional victims, a man and a woman, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop. Naturally the Fourth of July was just recently; here I’m thinking it might be firecrackers,” said Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey, Jasmine Moore’s grandfather. “But it went on and on endlessly.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect. If you know anything that could help police with the investigation, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.