Silver Alert issued for missing man from Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Crown Point.

The Lake County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Oscar Wilson. Wilson was last seen Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and is believed to be in danger.

Wilson was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and a black or beige jacket. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Wilson is 5′ 9″, 170 pounds, with black balding hair and brown eyes.

Information can be sent to the Lake County Police Department at 219-660-0032 or 911.