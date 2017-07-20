Thursday marks 1 month since body of Angie Barlow discovered

Staff Reports Published:
Photo of Angie Barlow. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday marks one month since the long search for a missing woman ended.

That search came to an end after the body of 23-year-old Angie Barlow’s body was found on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Barlow had been missing since October after working at a private party an apartment complex on the northwest part of the city.

24-Hour News 8 talked to the family of Angie Barlow about how the ongoing investigation and how the family is coping with their loss.

