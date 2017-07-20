Walmart developing technology to detect unhappy, frustrated customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Retail giant Walmart is developing facial recognition technology.

This new technology would detect customers who are unhappy or frustrated.

It uses video cameras at store checkout lines that monitor customers’ facial expressions and movements to try and identify varying levels of dissatisfaction, according to a patent filing.

The Wall Street Journal says a patent for the technology has been filed.

For more on this and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.