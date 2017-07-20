You can race against a NASCAR driver in karting event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Race fans have the opportunity to take to the track and race a NASCAR Driver.

From noon until 2 p.m. Thursday there will be a karting event at Speedway Indoor Karting.

This comes ahead of the race weekend for the Brickyard 400.

Fans will compete against NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Ryan Reed in karts. Reed is the driver of the Number 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing.

The event is free to the public but available on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 20-25 people to sign up will be accepted.

Participants will need to register at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway booth inside Speedway Indoor Karting at noon.