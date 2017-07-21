1 dead after 6-vehicle crash on I-70

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH/WTWO) — One person has died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County, according to reports.

The crash involving three semitractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles shut down westbound I-70 near the 26-mile marker, WTWO reported. The person who died was in one of the semis, the TV station said on its website.

About 6:33 p.m., Sgt. Joe Watts with the Indiana State Police tweeted that two crashes had occurred along I-70. A crash at the 25-mile marker involved a minor injury. The crash at the 26.5-mile marker involved the fatality. Watts said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the fatal crash.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said no one was available to speak about the crash at the 26.5-mile marker and declined further comment. She could not provide the time that the call was dispatched.

On Tuesday, another fatal crash occurred on westbound I-70 in western Clay County. Two children died in the Tuesday crash involving two semis and a car. Christina Bereda, 33, was traveling to Missouri on Tuesday with her three kids and crashed with a semi. The two children killed were 1-year-old Finley Bereda and 5-year-old Brennen Bereda. Investigators of Tuesday’s crash said a semi rear-ended Bereda’s van after failing to stop or slow down in a construction zone.