54 cases allege sexual misconduct by Indiana University employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Records show there were more than 50 reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Indiana University employees across all campuses from July 2015 to June 2016.

The Herald Times reports that the cases were sorted into four categories: sexual assault, sexual harassment or gender discrimination, domestic violence and stalking.

Almost 50 percent of reports fell into the sexual harassment or gender discrimination category. There were two reports of sexual assault and one report of domestic violence, all on the Bloomington campus.

Emily Springston is IU’s chief student welfare and Title IX officer. She says there are more than 19,000 employees across all campuses, so she’s not alarmed by the number of reports.

The university releases an annual report on alleged sexual misconduct by students, but doesn’t include complaints involving employees.