Alleged gang leader shot at slain mom’s funeral had bounty on him

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty-eight-year old Richard Grundy III had a $60,000 bounty on him, sources tell 24-Hour News 8.

Grundy has a long history with police that includes murder charges, shooting at police and various drug charges. Somebody shot him during his cousin’s funeral procession on Thursday.

“I still haven’t learned that our family was being targeted because I don’t know at this point what initiated or caused that gun play,” said S.A. Tinnin-Bay.

Tinnin-Bay is Grundy’s uncle. He was driving during the funeral procession of his 28-year old granddaughter, Jasmine Moore.

Thursday funeral marked the end of the life of Moore, who was gunned down outside a west-side adult entertainment club, Sunset Strip, on July 9. During the funeral procession, a suspect or suspects fired shots at friends and family. Three people were shot, including Grundy.

“I don’t know if it was a volley of fire upon my family or it was an exchange of fire,” Tinnin-Bay said.

As former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department chief, Rick Hite led several busts and seized millions from the Grundy’s drug cartel, he said.

Hite believes this could be a form of street justice: retaliation against Grundy.

In February 2015, police accused Grundy of firing shots at officers. Further investigation led prosecutors to charge him in connection to four murders that happened in January 2014 and February 2014. Grundy and his associates are tied to other murders spanning Indianapolis to Phoenix. He is also accused of various drug related crimes.

“Mr. Grundy had the opportunity to recognize when he was incarcerated for some of his shootings and the homicides he was involved with and the subsequent charges he rechecked in Texas to make a change,” Hite said.

Grundy was not convicted of the murder charges. Hite said whether or not Grundy survives is not what will take down his gang. He believes proper attention from IMPD, the Marion County prosecutor and federal agencies is just a start. Hite urged people who have information to come forward.

“Those in the gang need to understand that there comes a point when you have to distance yourself from Mr. Grundy. Come forward with information to send him away for a long period of time or you, yourself, may be subsequent to some issues,” the former chief said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the other two victims. We reached out to Methodist hospital for an update on Grundy’s condition. They have not returned our calls.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-902-6578.