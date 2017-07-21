Artisan broom maker represents Indiana at White House ‘Made in America’ display

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — Sales at a small Indiana business took off this week after getting a presidential endorsement.

Broomcorn Johnny’s owner, Brian Newton, has spent the past seven years perfecting his craft. “I normally work between eight and 10 hours a day, six and seven days a week,” Newton said.

The business makes products using machines more than 100 years old. They aren’t the only things with longevity. “The brooms have a 15-year construction warranty,” Newton said.

Newton is an artisan broom maker. He and his wife, Liz, run the shop behind their Elizabeth home.

It’s a place they returned to Wednesday after getting an unexpected call. “The phone rang, and I answered it,” Newton said. “The man said, Clayton, his last name, from the White House, and I thought it was a crank call, and I just hung up.”

It was no prank. Newton and his wife, Liz Rubel, were asked to show off their brooms in Washington. “When the White House calls, you go,” Rubel said.

You go, even if, they say, you feel a little out of place. “They literally pulled us right up to the front door of the White House,” Rubel said. “We unloaded our brooms, and we took them in.”

“I felt a little bit like a cross between Forrest Gump and the Clampetts,” Newton said.

The couple took part in President Trump’s “Made in America” display. A business from each state set up shop.

For the Hoosier broom makers, the experience was overwhelming. “We felt the weight of … they said we were representing Indiana,” Newton said. “And then there was a real concern, “Oh wow, are we going to do right by the people of Indiana?'”

The pressure was felt not just from back home, but from meeting Indiana’s former governor, as Vice President Mike Pence greeted the couple. “For some reason, I felt a lot more comfortable with Vice President Pence, but he’s a Hoosier,” Newton said. “So, go figure.”

The nerves, he says, came from his time with President Trump. “I said hello Mr. President,” Newton said. “I put my hand out, and I shook his hand, and to be honest with you, I don’t remember what we talked about.”

He may not remember, but his wife said President Trump told the couple their Indiana brooms are the real deal.

The campaign wasn’t just to help Broomcorn Johnny’s. It’s tied to an executive order President Trump signed this year, encouraging the government to buy local and to crack down on foreign visas.

It’s a plan the Indiana small business owners like to see. “I like the fact that’s being articulated,” Newton said. “I’m hopeful that it’s not just words, actually things will happen.”

Meanwhile, back home again in Indiana, the small business owner is racing to keep up with demand. “Our message machine is plumb full,” Newton said. “It wouldn’t take anymore. We’ve missed 43 calls that didn’t leave messages. Sales, orders are just going through the roof.”

The couple isn’t sure why they were selected to attend the White House event. The Indiana Statehouse Bureau reached out to White House, who said the businesses were recommended by governors and their congressional delegation.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s spokesperson said they don’t believe the recommendation came from them. We also reached out to the couple’s U.S. Representative, Trey Hollingsworth, and his team did not get back to us with an answer.