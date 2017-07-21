Ball State plans to build new residence hall

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University’s board of trustees on Friday approved plans for a five-story residence hall, a standalone dining facility and the realignment of the main street through campus.

It’s being called the first phase of a new north residential neighborhood designed to enhance student life and create a new campus gateway.

University officials will now seek necessary state approvals to proceed with the project.

“We are creating a 21st century living-learning environment for our students,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns in a news release issued Friday. “In the coming years, we will continue to add more facilities to ensure a welcoming new home for students and the educational resources they deserve.”

The new residence hall will accommodate about 500 students, primarily freshmen, and serve as the home of a residential learning community for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The release also said McKinley Avenue will be realigned to better define the north entrance to campus, eliminating some of the sight and speed issues along the street’s curve. The realigned McKinley will feature a roundabout, medians, a bus pullout and a bus stop.

The dining facility will incorporate eight microrestaurants. The second story of the building will house administrative offices for dining and residential services, which are currently in other parts of the campus.