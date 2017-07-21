Bartender charged with serving intoxicated patrons before fatal crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Excise Police arrested a Greenfield bartender on Thursday afternoon after police say he continued to serve alcohol to three intoxicated people, resulting in a crash that killed two.

Anthony Helsley, 22, is preliminarily charged with two counts of sale of an alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons.

Police were initially investigating a crash that killed 55-year-old Scott Wynn and 25-year-old Mitchell Wadley and injured another. After investigating, police learned that the three had been drinking at Ro’s Bar and Grill in Greenfield.

Helsley was working at the bar on the night of the crash, and police later learned that he continued to serve the three crash victims even after they showed signs of intoxication. Police also found that Helsley never completed an alcohol server training program that is required under Indiana law.

Helsley was taken into custody and booked into the Hancock County Jail.