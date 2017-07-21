Comedienne Jen Kober to perform in Irvington

Funny lady Jen Kober is in town this weekend to make her debut with Mad Hatter Shows!

She is performing stand-up on Saturday July 22nd at The Irving Theatre, 5505 East Washington Street and will be joined by a trio of Indianapolis comics.

Jen Kober is originally from Lake Charles, LA, and has recently bounded onto the national stage bringing crowds to their feet with her original blend of stand-up, story telling, and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Her hard-hitting hour is phenomenally funny as Kober commands the stage and dares you not to laugh.

Kober has been seen on the hit shows The Middle, Anger Management, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Mindy Project, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also works comedy clubs and other venues when she’s not filming TV and movies. Her movie credits include Paranoia, American Reunion, and Grudge Match.

Mad Hatter Shows is the exclusive comedy booker for the theater. The Indy show is part of a Midwest weekend of three Indiana cities. The Irving show will last until approximately 10 PM. This show will contain profanity and mature content and is recommended for an adult audience.

For more info and tickets, go to www.mhshows.com.