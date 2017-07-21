Florida woman accused of starving dog found with protruding skeleton, ribs

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman is charged in a disturbing animal cruelty case involving a pit bull mix that was so malnourished her skeleton and ribs were visible.

Investigators say on July 7, Sarasota County Animal Services officers were contacted by a woman who claimed to find a stray dog at a gas station just north of University Parkway on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

When officers arrived, they scanned the American pit bull mix, for a microchip, which traced back to Brittany Osborne, 21, of Sarasota.

Osborne told deputies that her 4-year-old dog named Adria was missing for more than a month after she ran away because she was improperly latched. While Adria was missing, Osborne adopted another dog and refused to take Adria back, claiming the two animals wouldn’t get along.

Adria was transported to a local veterinarian for care because she was extremely emaciated.

Deputies saw that Adria had overgrown nails and staining on her body which is consistent with an animal being confined to a small space and forced to lay in urine or feces.

An evaluation by the veterinarian confirmed that Adria was severely underweight and malnourished.

Detectives later discovered that the woman who initially claimed to find Adria at the gas station on July 7 was actually a friend to Osborne.

Detectives told Osborne about their discovery and they say she admitted to asking the woman to call animal services to claim that Adria was a stray dog so that she would not get in trouble.

Osborne was arrested Friday and charged with felony Animal Cruelty and Confinement of Animals without Food or Water.

She is also not allowed to have any contact with or ownership of any animals. She remains in custody on $2,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said that Adria continues rehabilitation under the care of the Sarasota County Animal Services staff and may be eligible for adoption in the future.