Beating the heat at the Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds were out braving the heat for the NASCAR Hauler parade Friday, with tens of thousands expected to cheer on their favorite drivers at qualifying and the Brickyard 400.

A fun weekend is planned for the 24th annual race, even though it’s expected to be really hot — temperatures could hit the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s going to be rough. You’re going to want to be a true fan to be out on this,” said Todd Payne, who is from Elkinsville and traveled for race weekend.

That’s why there are 100 misters set up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, along with several cooling buses and cooling tents.

“We’re doing everything we can. But it really starts with the person coming,” said IMS president Doug Boles. “They’ve got to stay hydrated, so you have a foundation, and then you can search those areas to keep cool.”

And there’s a medical team on hand in case anything does go wrong. Boles learned the hard way a couple years ago, ending up in their care.

“They had to give me a couple bags of fluid because I was so dehydrated, so it can happen, and it sneaks up on you,” he said.

He said he didn’t drink enough water.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Matt Kenseth agreed – hydration is the key.

“Yeah, I don’t know if they’re going to stay cool if they stay outside,” he said. “Just drink a lot of Gatorade.”

Boles said if you’re going to drink beer, make sure you cycle in some water, too, to stay hydrated. It’s also recommended to bring sunscreen.

To some, no matter the temperature, it’s worth it for the Brickyard 400.

“We’re going to come out for race day. We’re going to root for our guy and hopefully enjoy it, not melt down,” said Payne.