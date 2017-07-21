Investigation into dealing of Xanax-laced candy results in multiple arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation into the selling of drugs including Xanax-laced candy in the Columbus area resulted in several arrests.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation began after receiving a number of complaints about drug at activity at a Columbus residence.

During the course of the investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence located in the 800 block of McClure Road.

Officers then executed the warrant Thursday night. Thursday evening’s search ended with the arrests of 18-year-old Darrion Phillips and 18-year-old Terrell Davis. A 17-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody. Marijuana and LSD were also discovered inside the house.

Prior to carrying out the search warrant, officers arrested 21-year-old Parker Broady. Officers say they observed Broady leaving the residence in question.

Broady faces preliminary charges for dealing marijuana and dealing in a schedule IV substance. Phillips was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance, marijuana, illegal possession of alcohol and maintaining a common nuisance. Davis faces preliminary charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and illegal possession of alcohol.