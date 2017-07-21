Kenmore appliances to be sold on Amazon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, has announced it will start selling Kenmore applicances on Amazon.

Air conditioners will be the first Kenmore products to appear on the site.

However, there is even more to it than that. Sears and Amazon have added Alexa functionality to Kenmore’s smart appliances. That means you’ll be able to adjust your appliances just by commanding it through Alexa.

