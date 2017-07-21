Last weekend to see local independent films at Indy Film Fest

Get your tickets for the final weekend of the Indy Film Fest!

Dan Moore, Executive Director, previews what’s to come this weekend and introduces Sam Miro, Director of the short film, “Little Warriors.”

“Little Warriors” is a film set in Indiana, where a group of youth in Indianapolis in 2016-17 successfully inspired their City County Council to adopt a youth-driven Climate Recovery Resolution.

The Indy Film Fest is a 10-day film festival in July. In its 14th year, the Fest seeks to champion movies that entertain, challenge and expand perspectives in Indianapolis and beyond.

Guests have enjoyed numerous full-length and short films from filmmakers from around the globe. Genres covered a wide range including comedy, drama, animated, documentary and more.

Indianapolis is becoming the go-to destination in the Midwest for film. This event celebrates that and puts Indianapolis and the Indy Film Fest on the map. From July 13-23, hundreds of film critics, film lovers, and filmmakers will flock to the Indianapolis Museum of Art to see more than 100 films that represent the best in traditional and independent film from around the world.

The Fest is about much more than simply watching great films. In addition to more than 95 screenings, the Indy Film Fest provides entertainment of all kinds, including meet and greets with actors and filmmakers, an opening panel and reception on July 13, a closing night party on July 22 with food and drinks and awards announcements on July 23.

Don’t miss tomorrow night’s closing film, “Patti Cake$,” that will have audience members laughing and identifying with the misadventures of an aspiring rap artist in New Jersey.

Go to www.indyfilmfest.org for tickets.