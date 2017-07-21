Man faces 4 years in prison for leaving fatal accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for leaving the scene of a traffic accident that resulted in death.

Austin Blevens agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors that dropped additional charges against him, according to online court records. His driver’s license also will be suspended for six years.

Court documents at the time Blevens was charged showed officers responded to the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Jan. 7 on a report that a female rolled out of a moving vehicle. Officers found the woman, later identified as Jordan King, lying in the roadway and suffering from a skull fracture, lacerations and abrasions.

King later died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators discovered evidence indicating that King’s body had been dragged by a vehicle after after a drug deal.