NASCAR taking over Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway is already buzzing as NASCAR takes over this weekend.

Racing fans get not just one, but two races!

The Xfinity Series race runs Saturday, and the famed Brickyard 400 runs Sunday.

Click the video to hear WISH-TV sports director Anthony Calhoun and racing analyst Derek Daly at the Speedway with details.

Saturday schedule

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: NASCAR Public Gates Open.

8 a.m.-3:49 p.m.: IMS Midway Open.

9 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Autograph Session Wristband Distribution – Pagoda Plaza (while supplies last)

9-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice No. 1.

10 a.m.: IMS Kids Club Members Only: NASCAR Cup Series YOUTH ONLY (15 and under) Autograph Session Wristband Distribution – NERF Kids Zone (while supplies last).

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series YOUTH ONLY (15 and under) Autograph Session Wristband Distribution Begins – Kids Zone (while supplies last).

11-11:45 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Autograph Session – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required).

11-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice.

12:45 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series YOUTH ONLY Autograph Session featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required).

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series YOUTH ONLY Autograph Session featuring Danica Patrick and Corey LaJoie – Pavilion 3 (Wristband Required).

2:30-3 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series “Brick Walk.”

3 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Introductions.

3:30 p.m.: Presentation of Colors.

3:30 p.m.: Invocation.

3:31 p.m.: National Anthem.

3:37 p.m.: “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

3:49 p.m.: Lilly Diabetes 250 Race (100 Laps).

5-10 p.m.: 400 Fest Concert Gates Open.

6:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.

7 p.m.: 400 Fest Concert.

Ticket information: Saturday General Admission ($30). Reserved seats are available up to $77. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult in General Admission areas. Admission for the 400 Fest concert is separate. Visit 400Fest.com for concert ticket information.