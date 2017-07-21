Police investigating body found July 4 as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said this week that a body found July 4 was the victim of a homicide.

The body of Leroy Ruffin, 57, was found about 6:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report. That block is just north of Brookside Park on the city’s east side. Family members said Ruffin lived on the city’s south side.

Charles Jones said Ruffin, his half-brother, was told by a mortician that he had gunshots to his head, neck and arm. He said investigators told the family that a woman taking out her trash found the body.

The Marion County coroner’s office has not replied to a request to learn the cause of death for Ruffin.

Ruffin’s funeral was July 15 at Mt. Bethel Apostolic Church. He was interred at New Crown Cemetery.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released no additional information about the case.