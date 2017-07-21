Police search for mother charged with attempting to murder 2-year-old son

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities continue to look for a woman who they say recorded herself attempting to murder her 2-year-old son, then sent the recording to the child’s father.

Mekielle Pullins, 22, faces a felony count of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Pullins and her three sons after detectives discovered her three children could be in immediate danger. The three children were found safely with a friend of Pullins and are now in Indiana Department of Child Services custody, but Pullins was nowhere to be found.

According to court documents, the Department of Child Services received a report on Tuesday alleging that Pullins had filmed herself covering the mouth and nose of her 2-year-old son and then sent the video to the child’s father, along with threats to kill the child. During the 10-second video, Pullins faces a bathroom mirror, with her cellphone in her left hand and the child in her right, pressing hard against the face of the child, who can be heard trying to breathe and cry out, as well as try to squirm and try to get free, documents say.

A detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spoke to the father of the boy, who described being hit in the face and eye by Pullins previously, causing the father a serious eye injury. After speaking with the child’s father, the detective contacted IMPD Missing Persons, leading to Tuesday’s Amber Alert.

The boy’s father, who has another child with Pullins, provided the IMPD detective with email correspondence between himself and Pullins. On numerous occasions within that email correspondence, Pullins refers to her intentions to harm or kill the child, for example, when she says, “Who got funeral money lol.” The emails also include at least two versions of the video of herself indicating she is suffocating the child.

Though police seem to have identified the location where the videos were made, they are still looking for Pullins.

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Pullins, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.