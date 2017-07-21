Public officials discuss safety in heat, how to rescue kids, pets in hot car

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A commander from the Cumberland Police Department and the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department Chief joined Daybreak Friday morning to discuss how to stay safe in hot weather

“The one thing to do is drink a lot of water. If you’re thirsty it’s too late, you’re already hydrated,” Chief John Begovich said, “If you have to do any work outside, do it early, do it later, stay out of the midday sun.”

The two also discussed what to do if you see a child or pet locked in a car. People can avoid criminal charges if they break a car window to rescue a hot animal with a new law passed earlier this month, but they must take a few steps first.

“They need to contact 911, advise them of the situation, prior to them enforcing entry into the vehicle. Once they force entry into the vehicle, they need to stay on scene until the law enforcement arrives,” Commander Chris Etherton.

Chief Begovich demonstrated how to break open the window in the video above.

Some of the tools he suggests people keep handy to break open a window are a tire iron, center punch and hammer to name a few.