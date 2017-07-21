Teen in 2016 Lawrence Central shooting agrees to plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen accused of shooting another teen outside Lawrence Central High School in 2016 has agreed to plead guilty to battery, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license, online court records show.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Paul Rayner agreed to plead guilty to the three counts on Thursday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 1. He originally faced six charges. Sentencing is set for Aug. 11. Rayner was 17 years old when initially charged.

About 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2016, a 15-year-old was shot in the leg outside the school in Lawrence, authorities said. The injury was not life-threatening, police said. A witness said several shots were fired in the direction of the school.

Police say surveillance video from the school shows the shooting.

In an interview with police, the victim stated that he and his friends had an altercation with Rayner and identified Rayner as the shooter.

Police said that ammunition was found in Rayner’s dresser at his parent’s house.

Court documents said Rayner admitted to firing the gun to frighten a group that had been following him. Rayner said he had the gun for protection and that he got it in Gary, Indiana. He said it didn’t have a serial number and that he believes his friends threw it in a lake.

Rayner had a previous conviction of dangerous possession of a firearm.