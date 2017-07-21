The Film Yap reviews “Dunkirk” and other movie releases

The next epic World War II film hits theaters nationwide today and is getting stellar reviews.

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews Dunkirk and the other new films to hit theaters this weekend.

Dunkirk

“Christopher Nolan’s powerful, restrained recreation of the Allies’ lowest point of World War II is an ode to humanity, its noble potential and horrible possibilities. A certain Best Picture Oscar nominee.”

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

“French sci-fi auteur Luc Besson brings the comic book to life in this big-budget adaptation in which teens play a central role in an intergalactic war.”

Maudie

“Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke give amazing performances as a disabled, lonely woman who became an unlikely artist of renown and her gruff, uncouth husband.”

Girls Trip

“In the tradition of “The Hangover” and “Bridesmaids,” a group of lifelong friends take a trip to New Orleans and much debauchery ensues. Starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.”

