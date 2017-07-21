WISH Patrol surprises local firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The MLK Center reached out to WISH Patrol to nominate IFD firefighter Jake Carpenter. Allison Luthe, the director of the community center, told us that Jake showed up one day and simply said, “How can I help?”

He began working with the teenagers and noticed that the center could use some updating. So Jake went to work. He added a TV and kickboxing equipment, hand-painted a basketball court and began a fundraising campaign for new carpet. He even recruited help to install the new carpet at the center.

Jake says volunteering at the center has given him a new perspective about the challenges these kids face. “These kids are amazing,” he told 24-Hour News 8.

When the MLK Center wanted to honor Jake for all his help, he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because he had volunteered to cover shifts at the fire station. Once WISH Patrol heard Jake’s story and the reason behind his volunteerism, we knew we had to help. Jake thought he was chaperoning a field trip to an Indians game for the MLK Center, but WISH Patrol had bigger plans for both him and the center.

Watch the full WISH Patrol surprise Tuesday, July 25, during 24-Hour News 8 at 10 p.m.