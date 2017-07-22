Bloomington-area crash leaves 3 dead, 1 child in hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead and a child hospitalized after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on North State Road 37 – Business, near Bayles Road.

According to a statement released by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger bus collided with stopped southbound traffic, hitting several of the stopped cars.

Authorities say three people in one vehicle were killed and a child from the same vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Indiana State Police and Monroe County Sheriff accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash. Business 37 is closed from Old State Road 37 to past Bayles Road as of 6:10 p.m. Saturday.