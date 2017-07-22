Chef Wendell: The power of healing mushrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For thousands of years, Asian countries have successfully used mushrooms, the plant of immortality, to sustain health, boost the immune system, and combat many diseases. The noble fungus provides numerous vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes. Although most people think mushrooms are vegetables, they’re a type of beneficial fungus. Egyptian hieroglyphics show mushrooms sent to Earth on lightning bolts and eaten only by nobles and pharaohs.

1st segment: All about mushrooms health creating qualities. Prepping and sautéing mushrooms and beginning the au jus that will be finished by second segment.

2nd segment: The final process and finished product. More info on the incredibly healthy virtues of mushrooms.

Fight Cancer: Mushrooms are praised as powerful anti-cancer foods.

Vitamin D, B vitamins, protein, fiber, copper, selenium, potassium, and phosphorous.

Increases “natural killer cells” — the type of immune cells that seek out and destroy dangerous cancerous cells.

Mushrooms increase interferon and activate your immune system through stimulation of T and B cells.

Mushrooms contain “compounds and complex substances with antimicrobial, antiviral, antitumor, anti-inflammatory, activities.

Mushrooms help alkalize the body, associated with improved immunity.

A balanced pH level is crucial to health because, as many experts say, “disease cannot grow in an alkaline environment.”

Mushrooms lower Inflammation: the silent killer

Protect Heart Health

Eating mushrooms is one way to lower cholesterol naturally.

Many types of mushrooms help lower LDL “bad” cholesterol and keep arteries from hardening, which are risk factors for heart disease.

Support Energy and Improve Brain Function

The humble fungi contains chemicals that boost nerves in the brain by preventing inflammation.

Mushrooms are a great source of B vitamins, which help support adrenal function and turn nutrients from food into energy.

Cooked or extracted shiitake mushrooms feed the immune system and protect the liver.

WISH TV-Mushroom French Dip Sammy



This version of a French dip sandwiches is made with a variety of sautéed mushrooms, dressed with spicy horseradish sauce and served with in savory au jus.

2 tbsp. olive or avocado oil

2 large onions, sliced into half rings

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Portobello mushroom caps, 6-7 shiitake tops, 6-7 button mushrooms caps and stems, cleaned and sliced into thin strips

3 cups vegetable broth

2 tbsp. wheat-free tamari

2 tbsp. Worcestershire

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. dried thyme or 1 tbsp. fresh

1/4 tsp. liquid smoke

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2-6-inch whole grain sandwich rolls or sourdough baguette sections, sliced open.

Horseradish sauce (recipe below)

With a teaspoon, remove ‘gills’ from the inside of the portabella cap and discard. Remove stems from shiitake, and remove dirt from the button mushrooms. Slice onions and chop garlic.

Coat the bottom of a large skillet with 1 tablespoon of oil and place over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic, and brown THEN add chopped mushrooms and toss with oil. Allow to cook about 4-5 minutes, flipping occasionally. Transfer onions, garlic, and mushrooms to a plate. Do not clean out the skillet.

To make the au jus:

Into the skillet add broth, tamari, vinegar, Worcestershire, thyme, liquid smoke, and pepper. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced by half: about 5 minutes.

Generously spread the insides of sliced bread / rolls with horseradish sauce and then equally distribute cooked mushroom and onion mix into the awaiting baguette.

Pour cooking liquid into a small bowl and serve with sandwiches for dipping.

Horseradish sauce:

16 ounces lite sour cream or non-dairy versions

3-4 tbsp. freshly grated horseradish or from a jar.

2 tsp. Himalayan salt.