Fans gather for Saturday events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A lot of fans were at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for concerts and other fun events.

To some folks even though it’s not race day, the day before the Brickyard 400 is about tradition. To others, it’s a day to let their kids meet their role models and for some, even a chance to experience the track for the first time.

It was a little more low-key the day before the Brickyard 400, but still loud with the Lilly Diabetes 250 XFINITY Race and qualifying times for the Brickyard 400.

“Race day just seems to be more crowded and more expensive, so we just kind of come today to hang out and check everything out,” said Carrie Long, who is from Alexandria.

It seemed as if there was something for everyone at IMS on Saturday, from the NASCAR newbies to the tried-and-true fans.

“I love to be outside, I love fast cars, Fast and Furious,” said Candace Brown, who is from Indianapolis and had never been to the track. “So I was like, this is my opportunity; let me go for it.”

There were events geared toward the serious fans.

“We get to check out the cars as they’re getting weighed in and doing all the official pre-race check in,” said Candace Murphy, from Zionsville, who goes to the Brickyard 400 every year with her husband and two kids.

There were also things to do for the casual fans.

“I know this sounds bad, but just to drink beer for the day and hang out with my friends,” said Long, who has attended the pre-Brickyard 400 festivities for 20 years with her best friend.

There was even a concert, featuring the Chainsmokers, for music fans.

Racegoers also had a chance to meet the drivers.

“Just kind of a fun and exciting day that we get to be so up close and personal with the drivers,” said Murphy, who added that her kids got lots of autographs.

It was a little hot.

“We have been standing in front of the misters a lot. At least these two have been,” said Murphy, pointing to her two kids.

But it was still some fun in the sun for families and friends.

There are 100 misters set up around the track for Sunday’s race, as well as cooling tents and cooling buses to make sure you stay safe and hydrated.