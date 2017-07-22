Previewing the Brickyard 400: Saturday’s events

Related Coverage NASCAR taking over Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASCAR fans are headed to the track for some Saturday fun ahead of Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

24-Hour News 8 was live at the track all morning to take the time to speak with drivers, officials and even fans on what’s to come Sunday.

A line formed early in the morning as fans eagerly awaited the opening of the gates to the public at 8 a.m.

The XFINITY Series is slated to kick off later Saturday afternoon.

Click here for tickets or general information about the races.

