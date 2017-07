PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A driver is in serious condition following a

It happened Sunday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Road 267.

Indiana State police confirm the crash involved a semi truck and an off-duty IMPD car.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, one patient has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, and appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency before the crash took place.

