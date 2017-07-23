Back-to-school block party draw families with backpacks, health screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 2,000 people attended a block party Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Urban League held its annual back-to-school block party, with NASCAR drivers on hand signing autographs and raffling away tickets to the Brickyard 400.

Students were treated to school supplies and those children in attendance walked away with backpacks.

“There is a notebook and crayons in there, and pencils and eraser,” said fifth grader Chamyiah Hinkle.

“We’ve got free health screenings inside, free haircuts, and we’ve got thousands of folks out here at the Urban League, and we’re just having a great time helping our young people get ready to go back to school,” said Indianapolis Urban League President Tony Mason.

The Urban League handed out about 2,000 backpacks.

Ms. Hinkle says her favorite subject is math, and she is excited to be going into the fifth grade.