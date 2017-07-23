Civil War re-enactment held at Tippecanoe Battlefield

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) – While the real thing took place more than 150 years ago, the public was invited to see a Civil War re-enactment at the Tippecanoe Battlefield Saturday.

More than a dozen re-enactors from all across Indiana were on-hand in Battle Ground Saturday morning.

They recreated the daily lives of newly recruited soldiers headed to war.

The re-enactment began at 9 a.m. with demonstrations taking place hourly.

Demonstrations include drill, election of company officers and the issuing of uniforms and weapons.

The first ever event was hosted by the Tippecanoe County Historical Association.

“You can read about these things in a book but when you come out and wear the clothing, carry the rifle, eat the food you get to experience,” said re-enactor Greg Swank. “It’s a little more first hand and it becomes a little more visceral for what the average soldier went through.”

While the event was free to the public, donations were accepted.

That money will go toward replacing the Camp Tippecanoe Historical marker that was knocked down a few months ago.