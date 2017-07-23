Fans brave heat and rain for Brickyard 400

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The heat and a little rain didn’t stop NASCAR fans from heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch their favorite drivers.

They came from near and far, and said nothing would stop them from being there.

Some came with friends or family. One couple even came to the Brickyard 400 for their honeymoon.

Many fans tried to stay hydrated by drinking water. They tried to beat the heat by standing in front of fans and near misters that were set up around the track.

Shortly after the race started, it was paused as rain moved in. Fans were briefly evacuated from the grandstands until the storm passed.

They said it was worth it to experience a race and be at the track for what Dale Earnhardt Jr. said was his final race as a driver at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This could also be the last time the Brickyard 400 is held during the summertime. IMS plans to move the race to September next year.