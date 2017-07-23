Man killed in Lawrence’s first homicide of 2017

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died following the first deadly shooting this year in Lawrence.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the first homicide of 2017 occurred Sunday evening in Lawrence in the 8700 block of Rue Riviera, near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Woodruff says an African American man approached another African American man in his 30s and shot at him multiple times, striking him more than once.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

No description has been released of the suspect or the vehicle of the suspect.

This case remains under investigation.