Man shot in northern Indiana after charging vehicle at police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Detectives are investigating after police shot a man after he charged his vehicle at them at high speeds, according to officials.

Early investigations showed that 29-year-old Merwin Coleman was charging his vehicle at two officers early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. Officers fired a shot at Coleman before taking him into custody.

Coleman was treated at a hospital for a wound to the arm, although it is unclear whether he suffered the wound from the officers or an earlier shots fired call that officials were responding to at the time.

There were no other injuries from the shooting.

The Officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The investigation remains ongoing.