1 dead after car goes into Whitestown pond

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are responding to a fatal crash after a vehicle went into a pond near a Whitestown gas station Sunday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. near a Love’s Truck Stop near South Indianapolis Road and State Road 267 when a deputy observed a red Nissan accelerate through a stop sign at a high speed. The deputy was nearly struck by the vehicle, but avoided being hit.
After attempting to catch up to the vehicle, the car lost control and struck a guardrail before landing into a retention pond by Love’s Truck Stop. The driver was ejected and later pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
A dive team and drone were deployed to check the scene at the pond.
Officials sent out a tweet around the time of the incident urging drivers to avoid the area.
WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.