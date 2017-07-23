1 dead after car goes into Whitestown pond

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are responding to a fatal crash after a vehicle went into a pond near a Whitestown gas station Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near a Love’s Truck Stop near South Indianapolis Road and State Road 267 when a deputy observed a red Nissan accelerate through a stop sign at a high speed. The deputy was nearly struck by the vehicle, but avoided being hit.

After attempting to catch up to the vehicle, the car lost control and struck a guardrail before landing into a retention pond by Love’s Truck Stop. The driver was ejected and later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

A dive team and drone were deployed to check the scene at the pond.

Officials sent out a tweet around the time of the incident urging drivers to avoid the area.

BCSO Traffic Alert: Indianapolis Rd at Loves Travel Stop is closed for the next 2 hours. Avoid the area. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) July 23, 2017

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.