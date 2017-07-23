Teen dies after ORV crash in northern Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man is dead following a crash that occurred Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight when authorities responded to the call.

Early investigations showed the driver was at a high rate of speed before he flipped the vehicle on it side, landing on top of 19-year-old David Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. later died of his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials said neither seatbelts, nor helmets were used in the crash.

The driver and other passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.