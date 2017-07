BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY (WISH) — One woman is dead after a fatal accident Sunday evening in Bartholomew County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. when officials responded to a crash North 350 East and East 900 North.

51-year-old Venessia Emerick was struck and killed by another vehicle after their cars collided at an intersection. Emerick was a passenger in the vehicle with her husband.

The accident remains under investigation.