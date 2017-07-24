$15M in projects set for Fort Wayne’s St. Francis campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The leader of the University of St. Francis said $15 million in construction projects will transform the school’s Fort Wayne campus.

The private Roman Catholic college held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for construction of a free-standing chapel and the expansion and renovation of its science building.

University President Sister Elise Kriss said both projects are overdue for the 2,300-student school.

Plans called for the 250-seat chapel to be finished by the end of 2018, becoming the tallest building on campus. The Achatz Hall of Science project will start with construction of a new glass atrium and lounge areas, followed by renovation of the current 49-year-old building. Its completion was expected in 2020.

The projects are part of the school’s current $22.7 million fundraising campaign.