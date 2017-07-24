Car strikes building, injures employee working at desk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car broke through the plate glass front of a business, injuring an employee working at his desk.

It happened Monday around 2:40 p.m. at the Andy Mohr Truck Center on South Holt Road.

A car struck the front of the building, breaking a window and hitting a desk where an employee was working, according to Capt. Mike Pruitt, public information officer for Wayne Township Fire Department.

The employee was treated for a minor injury on the scene and released.

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to hit the building.