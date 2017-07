INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A date has been set for the Whole Foods shareholders to vote on the Amazon takeover.

Whole Foods will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the company’s headquarters in Texas.

Shareholder approval is one of the primary steps needed to consummate the $14 billion dollar merger with Amazon.

