From ball gowns to sleeves, what’s trending for Indiana brides

Mermaid last year. Sleeves this year! Perhaps we’re being inspired by the royals or simply want to bring back a classic. Either way, we’re on board!

Today on Indy Style, Gretchen and Joe Reynolds, Co-owners of Bridal Superstore, show us some of the latest trends in bridal wear, that’ll have you saying, “I do!”

Top trends and other info.:

Ball gowns are coming back. Interesting backs, i.e. tattoos, low backs. Fall weddings are now edging out summer for the most popular. Sleeves- long and cap sleeves are in. Bridesmaids are now often wearing the same color but different styles for each girl.

While trends change and fashions evolve, some things are timeless. Many couples choose traditional wedding wear and ceremonies; others blend their favorite traditions with newer styles and colors. It’s all in the name of personalizing your wedding to reflect who you are as a couple.

Alfred Angelo bridal stores across the country closed July 14, leaving many brides in the lurch after paying sizable deposits or fully paying for their gowns, bridesmaid dresses and tuxedo rentals. Those couples can simply bring in their receipts from Alfred Angelo and receive a 25% discount on anything in the Bridal Superstore.

Some gowns and bridesmaid dresses from the sale racks after our Bridal Superstore sale (July 14-16) are available to Alfred Angelo customers at extremely low prices—a fraction of their retail value.

We believe every bride deserves the wedding of her dream. 70 wedding dresses and 120 prom dresses left over after the sale will be donated to charity—such as for high school girls who can’t afford a prom dress. Some may go to theatre costume departments.

Our philosophy is that customer service is above everything else. Preparing for the most important day in her life, every bride deserves to look her best and be surrounded by those closest to her. It’s our job to help fulfill those dreams, be part of the solution when glitches occur, and help in any way we can. As newlyweds ourselves, we celebrate along with you!

