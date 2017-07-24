Golf cart at Brickyard 400 ‘kept going … drove on over him’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A witness to a golf cart crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday said one victim was dragged then run over.

The Speedway Police Department said an intoxicated man hit several people with a golf cart before the Brickyard 400, sending four people to the hospital.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Colonius Thomas, of Noblesville.

Speedway police are still investigating, and did not provide information when asked Monday about how Thomas got the golf cart in the first place.

Becky Boxell, of Randolph County, said she was walking through IMS shortly after noon Sunday with her husband and 8-year-old grandson when they witnessed part of the crash.

“At first, I thought it was an accident. But when they kept going, dragging [the victim], and then drove on over him, I was crying,” Boxell said.

“It was very jarring. I bet it took me probably an hour to settle down,” Boxell continued.

Boxell said her husband shouted for security, and the couple told the staff what they saw.

Police said two people were treated by an the infield care facility for minor injuries, and four victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

“He didn’t even act like he knew someone was under his cart, and then as soon as he could get over that guy, he just sped up, it looked like,” Boxell said.

Police said they arrested Thomas for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor’s office said the incident is still under investigation.