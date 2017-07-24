Indiana’s newest Supreme Court justice joins high court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s newest state Supreme Court justice has joined the bench, completing a remaking of the high court that began in 2010.

Former Wabash County Superior Court Judge Christopher Goff was sworn in Monday by Chief Justice Loretta Rush at the court’s Statehouse offices.

The 45-year-old succeeds former Justice Robert Rucker, who retired in May after 18 years on the court. Rucker became only Indiana’s second black justice in 1999 when Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon named him to the court.

All five justices are now white and all have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors to replace retiring justices.

Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Goff from among three finalists selected by a state commission. The other finalists were Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid and Clark Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael.